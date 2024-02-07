Aaditya Thackeray accuses EC of being 'Entirely Compromised' following declaration of Ajit Pawar faction as 'Real NCP'

Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Election Commission of India as 'entirely compromised' on Tuesday, asserting that by declaring the Ajit Pawar faction the 'real NCP,' the poll body has once again proven to be a fraudulent organization. The Election Commission settled the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday in favour of the faction led by petitioner Ajit Pawar. The poll panel awarded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls.

Criticising the Election Commission's decision, Aaditya Thackeray posted on X, "When the election commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, Entirely Compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren't a free and fair democracy anymore." The Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

The decision was made after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said that the decision followed laid-out tests of the maintainability of the petition, including tests of the aims and objectives of the party constitution, a test of the party constitution, and tests of organizational and legislative majority.

Hailing the decision by the ECI, Ajit Pawar said, "The matter was before the Election Commission. A separate matter is also before the Assembly Speaker. That matter has also been heard and we hope that we will have the result soon. I welcome the Election Commission's decision. We accept this decision humbly. We are very happy and we thank them," Ajit Pawar said. On July 2 last year, Ajit Pawar left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time.

Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the Sharad Pawar faction, which is currently in opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, to the Eknath Shinde-led government. Sharad Pawar is the founder of NCP and uncle of Ajit Pawar. However, the Sharad Pawar camp stated that the party will fight against the decision by the poll body.

Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, said that UBT (Shiv Sena) had faced a similar decision over the rift in Shiv Sena, and there is 'Adrishya Shakti' in the country orchestrating such events. "I think what happened with Shiv Sena is what is happening with us today. So, this is not a new order. Just the names have been changed but the content is the same. We will fight. We will definitely go to the Supreme Court," Supriya Sule told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision and extended his best wishes to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, saying that the decision taken by the Election Commission is 'based on merit.' "In a democracy, the majority is important. Today, the majority is with Ajit Pawar. So, the Election Commission took this decision on merit. The majority has been proven once again in democracy. This is a merit-based decision. Maha Yuti is working in Maharashtra. My best wishes to Ajit Pawar," Shinde told reporters. (ANI)

