Armed attack during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred in the city's southwestern Kucukcekmece district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X. The attackers fired with long-barrelled guns and pistols but there were no further details of their identity or motive. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on X, previously Twitter. "No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will succeed," he said.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:19 IST
A woman was wounded in an armed attack on Saturday during Turkey's ruling AK Party's mayoral election campaign in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred in the city's southwestern Kucukcekmece district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The attackers fired with long-barrelled guns and pistols but there were no further details of their identity or motive. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on X, previously Twitter.

"No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will succeed," he said. Turkey will hold mayoral elections on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

