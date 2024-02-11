Jagan Reddy made Andhra 'ganja capital of India', says TDP's Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's governance during a public meeting held in Srikakulam district's Ichchapuram constituency on Sunday. Addressing the event, Nara Lokesh took a dig at Andhra CM, saying, "He made the state the ganja capital of India."

"I feel fortunate to start my Shankharavam yatra in Srikakulam where people like Garimela Satya Narayana, Sardhar Gouthu Lachanna, and Yerramnaidu were born," he said. Nara Lokesh reached Ichchapuram for the launch of his Shankharavam campaign which is aimed at highlighting the failures of the state government.

Pitching against Jagan Reddy, Nara Lokesh asked if people were ready to send Jagan Reddy to jail. "Is Jagan Reddy ready to kill more backwards-class children like Amarnath Goud and Dalits like Dr Sudhakar?" he questioned. "Three incidents happened recently. They killed Tahsildar Ramaiah in Visakhapatnam for not cooperating with the land grabbing. Second was Agricultural Assistant Poojitha, who was working in the RBK centre in Bapatla district, committed suicide. When the YSRCP leaders looted fertilizers from the RBK centres, Poojitha was forced and harassed to pay the money for the fertilizers because of this, she ended her own life. JE Ramakrishna, who was working in the Panchayat department in Vizianagaram district, hanged himself to a fan. When he opposed the stealing of sand and iron by YSRCP leaders, they harassed him and made him commit suicide," he added further.

Slamming him over "deceiving" youth, Lokesh said that Jagan hasn't released a DSC (District Selection Committee) notification in the past four years. He is trying to fool people with the promise to release DSC notifications for 6100 posts. "TDP will form the government and conduct the DSC exam every year," he assured.

TDP leader also took a dig at Jagan Reddy over his claim of being "poor", saying that he is affected by a "disease called mythomania syndrome." "He wears sandals worth Rs 1 lakh and drinks from a water bottle worth Rs. 1000," he said.

He highlighted that Jagan Reddy's sisters Sunith and Sharmila claimed that they had no protection under his regime. "When Jagan Reddy's sisters don't have protection, people should think about the situation of others in the state," he added further.

Calling Reddy "a cutting and fitting master," Lokesh Nara accused him of looting Rs. 100 from people by giving them Rs10. "He looted people by hiking the electricity charges 9 times, RTC fares 3 times, house tax, garbage tax, and prices of essential commodities. He has now increased the prices of alcohol and stealing from the pockets of the people. He cancelled 100 major welfare schemes," he added further. "TDP will provide Rs. 15,000 per year to every mother. Under the Annadata scheme, Rs. 20,000 will be given to farmers every year. Under the Deepam Scheme, three free gas cylinders will be provided annually. Women between the ages 18 to 59 will receive Rs 1500 per month under the Aadabidda Nidhi scheme and will be provided with free travel services in RTC buses," he concluded. (ANI)

