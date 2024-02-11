Nato chief says any attack will be met with forceful response after Trump comments

Any suggestion that NATO allies would not defend each other undermines all of the alliance's security and puts U.S. and European soldiers at risk, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on Sunday.

"Any attack on NATO will be met with a united and forceful response", he added, reacting to comments former U.S. President Donald Trump made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)