"Who knows where he will take a turn?": Jairam Ramesh targets Nitish Kumar ahead of floor test

Ahead of the crucial floor test in Bihar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, when 'Palti Kumar' is ruling, who knows where he will take a turn? "When 'Palti Kumar' is ruling, who knows where he will take a turn? A floor test is important. In Jharkhand, the floor test was done on February 5, and in Bihar, time was given till February 12. This is all a conspiracy...INDIA bloc is united," he said.

Further, Jairam Ramesh stated that the BJP's plan to break the Congress party and RJD party will fail and added that the INDIA alliance will remain together. "This operation lotus, under which the BJP is trying to break our (Congress) party; trying to break RJD and other smaller parties will fail, and our INDIA bloc will remain together," he added.

Meanwhile, expelled BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides again if it was politically convenient. Days after Nitish Kumar's exit from the Mahagathbandhan and return to the NDA fold, his government in Bihar is set to face its first big test during the trust vote on Monday.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243, while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators, respectively. With the support of another independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House, against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan. To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.

Earlier this month, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD (U) Supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)