Europe needs to increase its defence capabilities, says Polish PM
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:44 IST
Poland and Germany must take joint responsibility for mobilising Europe to increase defence capabilities, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in Berlin on Monday. He added increasing defence production was an absolute priority and that regardless of what former U.S. president Donald Trump says, it is in NATO's interest that its member countries increase defence spending.
Donald Trump suggested on Saturday the United States might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion.
