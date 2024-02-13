Left Menu

Youth Congress workers hold protest over unemployment issue in Bhopal; police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse them

The Youth Congress workers started their protest from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office and were going to gherao the state assembly. But on the way, the police stopped them near the Red Cross Hospital, Shivaji Nagar in the city and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:55 IST
Youth Congress workers hold protest over unemployment issue in Bhopal; police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse them
Police using water canons to disperse crowd (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday lobbed tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesting Youth Congress workers when they tried to march towards the state assembly over the unemployment issue. The Youth Congress workers started their protest from Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office and were going to 'gherao' the state assembly. But on the way, the Police stopped them near the Red Cross Hospital, Shivaji Nagar in the city and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV, Youth Congress State President and MLA from Jhabua, Vikrant Bhuria, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umant Singhar and other prominent leaders were also present in the protest. PCC chief Patwari told ANI, "The new government promised to give two lakh jobs in the first year of their term and to give jobs to every family. But then legalised online gambling. This will not work."

"The thing is that guardians of Madhya Pradesh have voted BJP for jobs not for permitting their children to play gambling. Therefore, the youths hit the road in protest against the gambling government (BJP)," the Congress leader added. Youth Congress National President Srinivas also alleged that the state BJP government is a "gambling government."

"It is a gambling government which gave a new job of gambling to the youths of the state. The Mohan Yadav-led state government is a remote control government which is governed from Delhi. Today, we are going to gheraoed the state assembly," Srinivas added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024