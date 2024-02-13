Left Menu

Zelenskiy hails US Senate vote backing bill to supply Ukraine aid

Updated: 13-02-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:21 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Flickr

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the U.S. Senate vote to support a bill envisaging $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world," he said on X.

Funding is crucial for Kyiv's ability to repel Russian attacks and keep its battered economy going as the war nears its third year. The U.S. bill is yet to be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it has long faced opposition.

