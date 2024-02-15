"LS Privileges Panel Summons WB Chief Secretary and Police Officers on State BJP Chief's Complaint"
The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and other officers on a complaint filed by BJP member Sukanta Majumdar alleging misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries to him.
The committee has asked Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, North 24 Parganas District Magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehdi Rehman and Additional SP Partha Ghosh to appear before it on February 19, a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha member from Balurghat, wrote to the privileges committee alleging breach of privilege for misconduct, brutality and causing life threatening injuries to him by security forces in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.
Majumdar was injured as party workers clashed with police personnel on Wednesday after being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali, where women have been agitating over alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.
