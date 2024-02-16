Zelenskiy to sign bilateral security agreements with Berlin, Paris

Left Menu

(Adds German security assurances) PARIS/BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany and France will sign bilateral agreements on security commitments with Ukraine on Friday during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to their respective capitals, both governments said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 04:43 IST
(Adds German security assurances) PARIS/BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) -

Germany and France will sign bilateral agreements on security commitments with Ukraine on Friday during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to their respective capitals, both governments said on Thursday. Zelenskiy will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in the late morning on Friday, the chancellery said in a statement.

"In the framework of these talks, a bilateral agreement about security assurances and long-term support will be signed," it said, adding that Zelenskiy would hold a joint news conference with Scholz before meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The Ukrainian president is then expected to jet off to Paris to secure further bilateral security commitments.

French President Emmanuel Macron will "reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, in the long-term and with all of its partners, unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," his office said. As Kyiv seeks NATO membership and fights a two-year-old Russian invasion, diplomats have said that Zelenskiy would conclude bilateral security assurances with France and Germany this week after beginning talks in July.

Macron's office said details of the agreement would be given during a press conference. The

accord with France was expected to outline a framework for long-term humanitarian and financial aid, support for reconstruction and military assistance. According two diplomats aware of the talks, France plans a 200-million-euro fund for civilian projects to be carried out by French companies.

After visiting Berlin and Paris, Zelenskiy is expected to head to Munich, where he plans to speak on Saturday, his office said on Thursday.

