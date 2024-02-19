Left Menu

SP offers 17 seats to Congress in UP, says Akhilesh will join Nyay Yatra only if proposal accepted

The Congress has been offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party said on Monday and asserted that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:53 IST
SP offers 17 seats to Congress in UP, says Akhilesh will join Nyay Yatra only if proposal accepted
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has been offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party said on Monday and asserted that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.

''We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance,'' Rajendra Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson, told PTI.

He,however, refused to identify the seats offered to the Congress.

The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

A Congress statement on Sunday said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would join the yatra -- currently in Pratapgarh -- in Amethi.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier offered 11 seats to the grand old party while the Congress' state unit demanded a higher allocation.

Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Congress secured victory only from the Raebareli seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. At 80, the state sends the highest number of MPs to Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024