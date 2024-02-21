Left Menu

Nepal's Supreme Court issues show cause to govt over political rights to third gender

21-02-2024
  • Nepal

Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the government in response to a writ petition filed by an advocacy group for the third gender demanding political rights for the community members.

The writ filed by Pahichan Nepal said that the existing electoral system has done injustice to the third gender.

The petitioners, led by Maya Gurung, President of Pahichan Nepal, argue that key governmental bodies, including the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Federal Parliament, and the Election Commission, have inadvertently worked against the interests of the sexual minority community.

The Supreme Court, acknowledging the gravity of the issue, has not only issued a show cause notice but has also accorded precedence to the case, underscoring its significance. The respondents have been given 15 days to submit a written clarification regarding the matter.

Sunil Babu Panta, a former lawmaker and the sole representative of the LGBT community in the federal Parliament, emphasised the lack of representation for sexual and gender minority people even eight years after the promulgation of the new constitution.

