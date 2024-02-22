EU to announce that funds unblocked for Poland, says PM Tusk
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:36 IST
European Commission representatives will tomorrow announce that Brussels has unblocked COVID-19 recovery funds for Poland, the prime minister said on Thursday.
"Tomorrow we will hear from European Union representatives that Poland has finally had National Recovery Plan funds unblocked," Donald Tusk told parliament.
