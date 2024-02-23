Left Menu

JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's election in-charge, co-incharge of all states tomorrow

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the election in charge and co-in-charge of all the states at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:58 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the election in charge and co-in-charge of all the states at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Saturday. As per the BJP's top sources, "BJP President JP Nadda will hold a big meeting tomorrow regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held at BJP headquarters. Election in-charges and co-in-charges of all the states will attend the meeting."

The party sources added, "There will be discussion in the meeting regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections." "Amit Shah is also likely to join the meeting. All state election in-charges have been asked to bring a report on ongoing government campaigns and schemes," sources said.

Determined to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of 370-plus for the party and '400 paar' (beyond 400) for the NDA, the BJP has set sights on 'GYAN' to bring home the desired electoral harvest. A term coined by PM Modi himself, 'GYAN' refers to 'Garib' (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women).

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year in April and May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

