"Impact of Yatra seen in UP": Jairam Ramesh on cancellation of UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023

Following the announcement of the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the impact of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is seen in the state. Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the cancellation of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 held on February 17 and 18. He directed for a fresh examination to be conducted within the next 6 months with utmost transparency.

The decision came following a review of the investigation by the STF and the actions taken thus far regarding the examination. "The impact of the (UP) paper leak issue raised by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has been seen. The exam has been canceled. The journey continues to provide justice to all," Ramesh said while addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest, the Congress leader said, "We are in western UP and farmers' issues hold a special place here. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi announced the first guarantee of the Congress party - when our alliance (INDIA) comes to power, the law-giving guarantee for MSP will be formed. MSP is not 'Modi Selling Price', it is 'Minimum Support Price'." To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks.

However, during the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers had proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. The Congress earlier assured the farmers to provide a legal guarantee of the MSP, if voted to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Uttar Pradesh via Chandauli district last week. (ANI)

