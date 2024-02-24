Left Menu

Kerala Guv sends back names recommended by state govt for post of Information Commissioners

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:11 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sent back the list of names given by the state administration for appointment as Information Commissioners, government sources said on Saturday.

Khan sent back the names as there were some complaints against some of the persons on the list and there was no vigilance report with regard to the allegations about them, the sources said.

The Governor sent back the list of names seeking a clarification from the government about the allegations against the persons recommended for appointment, they said.

The names were recommended by a panel comprising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and state Law Minister P Rajeev, the sources added.

