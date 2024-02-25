"Even for war criminals, such treatments...": Farmer leader alleges torture on arrested protester in custody

Amid the ongoing farmer protests and ahead of Monday's nationwide tractor march to press for their demands, Gurmanmeet Singh Mangat, the secretary-general of the Progressive Farmers Front on Sunday alleged that a farmer, who was arrested from the scene of a protest earlier, was 'brutally' beaten up by Haryana Police personnel. Addressing media persons on Sunday, Mangat condemned the alleged police action saying such treatment was 'unacceptable'.

"Our delegation, this morning, visited our fellow farmer brother Preetpal Singh, whom Haryana Police assaulted brutally in custody. He was admitted to PJI Rohtak and is still receiving treatment there. Our delegation met him and his family members. We were told that PJI Rohtak initially referred him to PGI Chandigarh (for better treatment) but Haryana Police was unwilling to send him there. PGI Chandigarh are unsure of the motives of Haryana Police and so are we. However, our legal team secured an order from the Punjab Haryana High Court to bring him to PGI Chandigarh," the farmer leader said. "We learnt from his family members that 14 to 16 police personnel assaulted him (in custody). He suffered a blow to the head, a minor jawline fracture and multiple fractures in his left leg. Even worse, they tied a rope around his neck and dragged him around. He had marks on his neck," the farmer leader alleged.

"I want to ask the authorities concerned: was he a terrorist? Was he an infiltrator sent across the border by the Pakistan army? Was he a spy? Even for war criminals, such treatments are not acceptable under the Geneva Convention. The incident raises larger concerns about our youth. Can someone so young, below the age of 30, be subjected to such horrific treatment? Should we tolerate our children being dragged around by a rope," he questioned. "However, even from his hospital bed, Preetpal vowed to return to the ongoing protest once he recovers," the farmer leader added.

Claiming multiple injuries to protesting farmers, Mangat said, "A total of 167 protesting farmers are injured, with 6 severely injured admitted to Rajendra Hospital Patiala and PGI Chandigarh. Six fellow farmer brothers have lost their lives. They are Shubhkaran Singh from Bhatinda, Gyan Singh from Gurdaspur, Manjeet Singh from Patiala, Narendra Pal Singh from Sangrur, Darshan Singh from Bhatinda, and Gurjaat Singh from Ferozpur," Mangat informed. Alleging bias by a section of the media, he said, "Some media houses are peddling a biased narrative of the ongoing protests. I urge them to be more humane and considerate in their reportage."

Giving a call to march to Delhi, the farmers have been massing and camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13 along with their tractors, mini-vans and pickup trucks, demanding, among others, a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during earlier protests. During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops --moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize and cotton--from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies.

However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand and returned to their protest sites. (ANI)

