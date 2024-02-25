"Will follow Alliance Dharma": Mumtaz Patel on AAP contesting from Bharuch

Expressing disappointment after the Aam Admi Party (AAP) was allowed to contest from the Bharuch seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a part of seat-sharing pact with Congress, Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of late veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday said that sometimes sacrifices have to be made in the larger interest of the country adding that she will follow the "Alliance Dharma". In Gujarat, the Congress has decided to contest 24 of 26 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining 2--Bharuch and Bhavnagar-- for the AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Mumtaz Patel said, "I was disappointed but I believe that whatever decision our alliance committee has taken is in the national interest. I respect their decision. Discussions were already held in this regard. I am sad but we will accept the decision. Whatever party instructs, I will follow Alliance Dharma." The daughter of Ahmed Patel further stated that her father is synonymous with Ahmed Patel.

"Whenever there is talk about Bharuch, the name of Ahmed Patel comes. He was the voice of Bharuch for 45 years," she said. When asked if AAP can become a problem for Congress in future, Mumtaz said, "No one is friend and enemy in politics, things change with time, only time will tell. Currently, we are alliance partners and I respect that."

Mumtaz Patel further stated that Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders did not agree with the Bharuch seat being given to AAP. "Rahul Gandhi was against it, various AICC leaders had an emotional attachment with this seat. Yes, I am sad but sometimes you sacrifice in the larger interest of the nation. I wanted to pay tribute to my father through this seat but the decision has been taken by the party keeping certain things in mind," she said.

Mumtaz had earlier expressed her interest in contesting the Lok Sabha election from the stronghold of father Ahmed Patel. Mumtaz Patel's brother Faisal had also declared that he wanted to contest the from the Bharuch seat. Ahmed Patel had won the Bharuch seat in 1977, 1980 and 1984 but since 1989 the BJP has dominated the seat winning it multiple times. Incumbent MP Mansukhbhai Vasava held the seat in 1998.

Meanwhile, Chaitar Vasava, the Aam Adami Party candidate from Gujarat's Bharuch seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has expressed his gratitude to the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the polls would hold a 'huge responsibility' for him. "Today in the INDIA bloc, the AAP and Congress alliance has taken place. The declaration has been made that in Gujarat the Bharuch seat has been given to me. I am glad with that announcement. I express my gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and others for providing this huge responsibility," Vasava said. (ANI)

