Navalny's allies seek a venue to allow supporters to say goodbye to him - spokeswoman

Allies of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are looking for a venue where his supporters can publicly bid him farewell, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the X social network.

Yarmysh said the idea was to hold the event, which is separate from a funeral, by the end of the working week. His funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. It is expected to be held in Moscow.

Navalny's body was handed over to his mother on Saturday.

