Slovak PM: some Western states considering bilateral deals to send troops to Ukraine

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:13 IST
Several NATO and European Union members are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday, ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris. "I will limit myself to say that these theses (in preparation for the Paris meeting) imply a number of NATO and EU member states are considering that they will send their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," he told a televised briefing following a meeting of Slovakia's security council.

"I cannot say for what purpose and what they should be doing there."

