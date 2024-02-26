Slovak PM: some Western states considering bilateral deals to send troops to Ukraine
- Country:
- Czechia
Several NATO and European Union members are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday, ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris. "I will limit myself to say that these theses (in preparation for the Paris meeting) imply a number of NATO and EU member states are considering that they will send their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," he told a televised briefing following a meeting of Slovakia's security council.
"I cannot say for what purpose and what they should be doing there."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovakia
- Robert Fico
- NATO
- European
- Paris
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Slovak
ALSO READ
Trump comments on Russia and NATO 'appalling and unhinged,' White House spokesperson
Trump warns NATO ally: Increase defense spending or risk Russian intervention
Trump comments on Russia, NATO 'appalling and unhinged' -White House
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments
Nato chief says any attack will be met with forceful response after Trump comments