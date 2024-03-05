No exchange of prisoners before Gaza ceasefire, senior Hamas official says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:59 IST
An exchange of prisoners can only happen after a ceasefire takes place, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday.
"We say to Washington, what is more important than sending aid (to Gaza) is stopping its supply of weapons to Israel," he told a press conference in Beirut.
