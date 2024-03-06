Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of Bengal, decimate TMC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the "storm of Sandeshkhali" will echo throughout West Bengal, where 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) would play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali "is a matter of shame".

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

He accused the TMC government of prioritising appeasement politics over ensuring the safety of women in the state.

"TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are incensed. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state," Modi said.

The PM highlighted the historical significance of West Bengal as a beacon of women's empowerment, lamenting that under the TMC rule, the state has witnessed "grave atrocities" against women.

"The land of Bengal has been a source of inspiration for women's power. But on this very land, women have been subjected to atrocities under the TMC rule. Whatever has happened in Sandeshkhali will lower anybody's head in shame. But, the TMC government here does not care about the sorrows of women," he said.

Alleging that the TMC was shielding criminals, Modi said that despite legal intervention, the state authorities resisted the arrest of those responsible for the Sandeshkhali incidents.

"The TMC used all its power to protect the criminals. However, the state government suffered a setback, first from the high court and then from the Supreme Court," he said.

Hitting out at the TMC for acting at the behest of touts and playing appeasement politics, Modi said, "The TMC government, working under the pressure of touts, can never provide security to sisters and daughters. On the other hand, there is the BJP-led central government, which has made provisions for even death penalty in case of serious crimes like rape." The prime minister also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led party for its failure to implement central initiatives such as a women's helpline, designed to aid them in distress.

"We had created this helpline so that our sisters can easily complain in times of crisis. However, the TMC government is not allowing this system to be implemented here. Such an anti-women government can never do any good for women," he said.

He described the TMC as a hindrance to Bengal's development and urged the electorate to reject the opposition bloc INDIA and vote in favour of the BJP.

"Bengal is faced with an eclipse called TMC. Therefore, all of you, the sisters and mothers, have to defeat the opposition alliance and make the lotus bloom in every corner of the country," the prime minister said.

Modi also asserted that 140 crore Indians are ''my family'', as he mounted a counter-offensive over the ''no family'' jibe at him by leaders of the opposition alliance.

"Sensing the return of the NDA (after the Lok Sabha polls), all the leaders of INDI alliance are nervous. They have started hurling abuses at me now. These corrupt leaders of the block are asking about my family, claiming that Modi does not have his own family, this is because I speak against dynasty politics and nepotism," he said.

The PM's comments comes in the backdrop of a remark by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during a recent grand alliance rally in Patna, where he questioned Modi's familial background and criticised him for not adhering to traditional Hindu customs.

"The entire country is my family, 140 crore Indians are my family. Every ounce of Modi's body and every moment of his life is dedicated to this family. When I face any problem, these mothers, sisters and daughters stand as a shield," he asserted.

He also said that the BJP-led central government has been working sincerely for the progress of West Bengal and the country.

"Today, Kolkata Metro is also witness to the rapid pace of the BJP's development work. In the 40 years before 2014, only 28 km of Kolkata Metro route was built, whereas in the last 10 years of the BJP government, it has been expanded by another 31 km," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section, which passes below the mighty Hooghly River through the country's first underwater transportation tunnel.

