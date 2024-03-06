Left Menu

"TMC to contest four Lok Sabha seats in Assam," Party MP Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said on Wednesday that the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on four seats in Assam, adding that there would be no seat sharing with the Congress.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:41 IST
"TMC to contest four Lok Sabha seats in Assam," Party MP Sushmita Dev
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said on Wednesday that the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on four seats in Assam, adding that there would be no seat sharing with the Congress. "TMC will contest 4 seats in Assam. There will be no seat sharing with Congress but there will be an alliance with INDIA while forming the government," she said.

Alleging that the Assam Congress is being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TMC leader said, "The Assam Congress is being run by the BJP. All the opposition parties in the state are with the BJP. We will fight for the rights of the people. Our fight will not be for power but for the rights of the people." "TMC will be in opposition in Assam. It is a good alternative and I request that the people of Assam vote for TMC," she added.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats--9 held by the BJP, 3 by Congress and 1 by AIUDF and Independent. After assembly and parliamentary seat delimitation in the state, the ruling BJP is eyeing winning at least 12 out of 14 seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024