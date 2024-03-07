"Regrettable to see AAP leaders doing dirty politics": BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi

After the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the Central Government is trying to bulldoze the houses of Pakistani Hindu refugees in the National Capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said that it is regrettable to see AAP leaders including Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj indulging in "dirty politics". "In an order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered long ago removal of encroachments on the river bank south of Gurdwara Majnu ka Tila but with a humanitarian approach, the concerned wing of DDA delayed it. When removal became inevitable the DDA issued a notice of removal but in the notice, it offered Pakistan refugees temporary alternate accommodation," he said.

"The local BJP unit of Chandni Chowk has been offering materialistic support to these Pakistan refugees in their hour of need. In the Covid phase, BJP workers organised regular food, clothes medicines etc., for these Hindu refugees from Pakistan even the the local Aam Aadmi Party MLA went missing," Virendra Sachdeva added. The BJP Delhi president also asserted that as soon as Refugees leaders apprised BJP leaders about the eviction notice late last night we immediately took up the matter with the Lt. Governor and stalled the eviction scheduled for today.

"It's regrettable that despite being in Delhi Government, the AAP leaders have never in last nine years visited the Hindu Refugees from Pakistan and even today choose to do press conferences instead of offering them proper accommodation. Lt. Governor has assured us that the Hindu Refugees will not be evicted without being allowed alternative accommodation," he said. Aam Aadmi Party, today, in a post said ever since the new LG came, the houses of lakhs of people in Delhi have been demolished by the agencies of the Central Government (BJP).

"Hindu refugees who came from Pakistan 13 years ago were living with their small children near Majnu Ka Tila. Now the central government agency DDA has given them a notice that their houses will be demolished by DDA's bulldozers on 7-8th," the AAP alleged. (ANI)

