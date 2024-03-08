Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multi-crore airport projects on Sun

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:01 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multi-crore airport projects on Sun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 16 airport projects on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport terminal of Gwalior aerodrome virtually. On the occasion, the statue of Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia would be unveiled at the airport, the BJP Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

He said that it was for the first time in the last 75 years that 16 airports were being opened or their foundation stones being laid on a single day.

