PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multi-crore airport projects on Sun
PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 16 airport projects on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport terminal of Gwalior aerodrome virtually. On the occasion, the statue of Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia would be unveiled at the airport, the BJP Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.
He said that it was for the first time in the last 75 years that 16 airports were being opened or their foundation stones being laid on a single day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to attend Gujarat Milk Fed's golden jubilee celebration, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 22,850 crore
"This step will benefit crores of farmers": PM Modi after CCEA decides to increase sugarcane FRP
PM Modi gives target to make 'Amul' producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy company
'Govt leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare': PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates Mizoram CM Pu. Lalduhoma on his birthday