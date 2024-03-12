"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized those who link the initiatives of development projects with elections and said that the development projects are not for forming a government but are a mission for nation building. Addressing the event of inauguration and foundation stone laying of several Railway projects, PM Modi said that India is a young country, and a large young population resides here.

"I would like to tell the youth that the today inaugurations that happened today are for your present. The foundation stone laying that happened today have come with the guarantee of your bright future. The governments that came after independence gave priority to political selfishness. Indian Railway is a major victim of that...The first that I did was to include the Railway into the Budget of the Government, due to funds the government used for the development of the Railway. The next generation will not face the problem of the previous generations and 'this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister presented Eastern and Western dedicated freight corridors as an example of development in the last 10 years.

"This separate track for goods trains improves speed and is important for agriculture, industry, export and business. In the last 10 years, this freight corridor, connecting the east and west coasts, has been almost completed. Today about 600 kilometers of freight corridor has been inaugurated, and the Operation Control Center has been inaugurated in Ahmedabad. Due to the efforts of the government, the speed of goods trains on this corridor has now more than doubled," he said. He further said that an industrial corridor is being developed in the entire corridor.

"Today, the Railway Goods Shed, Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal, Digital Control Station, Railway Workshop, Railway Loco Shed, and Railway Depot have also been inaugurated at many places. This will also have a very positive impact on freight transportation," he added. The Prime Minister further said that the government 's emphasis is to make Indian Railways a medium for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local.'

"The products manufactured by the nation's Vishwakarmas, handicrafts men and women self-help groups would now be sold on Railway stations under One Station One Product scheme where 1500 stalls have already opened up," he said. Prime Minister Modi expressed delight that Indian Railway is promoting tourism related to regional culture and faith while realizing the mantra of heritage along with development.

"Today, Bharat Gaurav trains are running on Ramayana Circuit, Guru-Kripa Circuit, and Jain Yatra while Aastha special train is taking Shri Ram devotees from every corner of the country to Ayodhya", PM Modi said, informing that around 350 Aastha trains have already run taking more than 4.5 lakh devotees for Ramlalla's darshan in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister said, "Indian Railways will continue to move ahead at the pace of modernity. This is Modi's guarantee."

He called upon the citizens for their cooperation to continue this celebration of development. Earlier, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores at Dedicated Freight Corridor's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI)

