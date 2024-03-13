Bommai thanks top BJP leaders for making him candidate for Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday thanked Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leaders for making him a candidate from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency. Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

Appreciating PM Modi, he said, "Like the people from across the country, the electorate of Haveri-Gadag wants to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister another time to make the Bharath strong." "The people of Haveri-Gadag would elect him by a big margin," he added further.

He further said that with the blessings of the people, he would do development as sought by them. Asked about former minister K.S.Eshwarappa being unhappy over the denial of a ticket for his son, the former CM said Eshwarappa had been travelling in the constituency for the last six months. "I had appealed to the Parliamentary Board to give a ticket to K E Kantesh based on social justice but the national leaders had selected him as the candidate to ensure victory. Eshwarappa has been a very senior member and he would be given suitable respect to him. I enjoy a good relationship with the Kuruba community ".

He said new faces had been given tickets, especially to youths with political experience and that was possible only in BJP. "The party workers wanted the sitting MP D V Sadananda Gowda to contest again from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency. Both Eshwarappa and Sadananda Gowda would be given good positions in the party. Former CM Jagadish Shettar had been a senior BJP leader and there would be no internal problems within the party," he added. It is noteworthy that the BJP released the second list of Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday, consisting of 72 candidates, including three former Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Basvaraj Bommai as well as four Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi. (ANI)

