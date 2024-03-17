Awakening of Hindus led to Ram Temple construction: Pravin Togadia

The awakening of Hindus led to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia said on Sunday.

The Ram Temple, which was inaugurated on January 22, will always remind Hindus of their ''vijay parakram'' (victory due to valour), Togadia, who is founder president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, told PTI.

He recollected how eight crore Hindus donated Rs 1.25 each for the carving of stones for the grand temple, and claimed some 60,000 such stones were ready by the time the Supreme Court verdict arrived.

''The awakening of Hindus led to the construction of the Ram Temple. We worked to bring awareness among Hindus with programmes like Ram Shila Pujan, Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Janki Yatra, Manikar Sewa, Ram Paduka Yatra, Ram Jyoti Yatra etc,'' he said.

He said his organisation will work to stop conversion of Hindus through Hanuman Chalisa Kendras, 13,000 of which are functional and the aim was to take the figure to one lakh nationwide.

''We will also start a helpline for Hindus in distress. We hope a government that cares for Hindus is elected in the Lok Sabha polls,'' Togadia added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)