Putin says Navalny-inspired election protest against him 'had no effect'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 02:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an opposition election protest against him organised by the opposition had no effect, but that people who had prevented other people voting by acts of vandalism should be punished.
Supporters of the late Alexei Navalny had called on Russians to turn up at polling stations for a "Noon against Putin" protest to show their opposition to a leader they describe as a corrupt autocrat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Putin
- Noon
- Alexei Navalny
- Russians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road traffic near Crimea's port of Feodosia restricted, Russian-installed officials say
Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report
Poland urges EU sanctions on Russian, Belarusian farm products
IAEA's Grossi plans to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant with Russia's Putin
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defence exhibition, Interfax reports