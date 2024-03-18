Putin says Navalny-inspired election protest against him 'had no effect'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an opposition election protest against him organised by the opposition had no effect, but that people who had prevented other people voting by acts of vandalism should be punished.

Supporters of the late Alexei Navalny had called on Russians to turn up at polling stations for a "Noon against Putin" protest to show their opposition to a leader they describe as a corrupt autocrat.

