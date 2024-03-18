"Want to win this fight with support of public": Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Monday said that the upcoming polls are extremely crucial and it is important for him to register victory in the same. "I want to win this fight with the support of the public, regardless of who is against me. NCP and BJP are allies. This seat (Baramati) has gone to them," he said.

Shivtare on Monday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after his unilateral move to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramati seat in Maharashtra as an independent candidate. Shivtare revealed that he is going to hold a discussion with leaders again in a few days, adding to which he said, "The discussion will be held with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and then a decision will be taken."

He revealed, "The CM said that we will have to abide by 'Yuti Dharm'...This is not about ego...This is the fight for people's self-respect." He further lashed out at Ajit Pawar saying, "In 2019, Ajit Pawar had said - What is your status? Your identity?... So, if I have no identity, why is Ajit Pawar scared?... My decision is final."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is most likely to be the candidate from Baramati against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule. Shivtare also expressed, "We love and respect the honourable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I told Shinde that it was important for me to fight in this election. This election can be a lesson to both the Pawars. This fight is between power vs common people."

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections. Vote counting will take place on June 4th. Phase 1, April 19 - 5 constituencies including Ramtek (SC), Nagpur (GEN), Bhandara - Gondiya (GEN), Gadchiroli - Chimur (ST) and Chandrapur (GEN).

Phase 2, April 26 - 8 constituencies including Buldhana (GEN), Akola (GEN), Amravati (SC), Wardha (GEN), Yavatmal - Washim (GEN), Hingoli (GEN), Nanded (GEN) and Parbhani (GEN). Phase 3, May 7 - 11 constituencies including Raigad (GEN), Baramati (GEN), Osmanabad (SC), Latur (SC), Solapur (GEN), Madha (GEN), Sangli (GEN), Satara (GEN), Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg (GEN), Kolhapur (GEN) and Hatkanangle (GEN).

Phase 4, May 13 - 11 constituencies including Nandurbar (ST), Jalgaon (GEN), Raver (GEN), Jalna (GEN), Aurangabad (GEN), Maval (GEN), Pune (GEN), Shirur (GEN), Ahmednagar (GEN), Shirdi (SC) and Beed (GEN). Phase 5, May 20 - 13 constituencies including Dhule (GEN), Dindori (ST), Nashik (GEN), Palghar (ST), Bhiwandi (GEN), Kalyan (GEN), Thane (GEN), Mumbai North (GEN), Mumbai North - West (GEN), Mumbai North - East (GEN), Mumbai North - Central (GEN), Mumbai South - Central (GEN) and Mumbai South (GEN).

Maharashtra ranks second in contributing to the Lower House of the Parliament, following Uttar Pradesh with 80 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. (ANI)

