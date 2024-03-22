Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on Nicaragua's attorney general

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Nicaragua's attorney general for her role in the government's "unjust persecution of political prisoners and civil society," the U.S. Treasury Department said. Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina, who has been the country's attorney general since 2019, "has exploited her office to facilitate a coordinated campaign to suppress dissent by seizing property from government political opponents without a legal basis,” Brian Nelson, the department's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 02:19 IST
US imposes sanctions on Nicaragua's attorney general

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Nicaragua's attorney general for her role in the government's "unjust persecution of political prisoners and civil society," the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina, who has been the country's attorney general since 2019, "has exploited her office to facilitate a coordinated campaign to suppress dissent by seizing property from government political opponents without a legal basis," Brian Nelson, the department's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. Protests erupted in Nicaragua in 2018 when President Daniel Ortega's government moved to reduce welfare benefits and then escalated into broader opposition to the Cold War-era former Marxist guerilla leader who has been in office since 2007.

In 2023, Ortega deported 222 political prisoners on a flight to Washington, declaring them traitors who can never serve in Nicaraguan public office or hold Nicaraguan citizenship, the Treasury said. The State Department said earlier this month it would hit Nicaragua with arms restrictions and curb the import and export of U.S.-origin weaponry and defense services destined for or originating in the Central American nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024