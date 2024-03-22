Odisha: Six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab deals blow to BJD, quits party ahead of polls

In a setback for the ruling BJD ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha, senior leader and MP Bhartruhari Mahtap resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.

Mahtab, a six-time MP from the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency and a founding member of the BJD, said: "I have sent my resignation letter to party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 4 pm today." He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the prestigious Cuttack seat in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

"Dear Naveen Babu, with a broken heart, I am forced to disassociate myself from the party in which I was involved since its inception. I, too, had some contribution towards its growth. I resign from the primary membership of the party through this letter. Please accept it immediately," Mahtab, the son of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab, said.

Mahtab's resignation came a day after a special court in Cuttack framed charges against him in a case related to the alleged assault of a police officer on duty 13 years ago.

"I was not been able to work properly within the BJD... You will understand that the charges were framed against me after 13 years. The government framed the chargesheet against its own MP," he told a press conference here.

"Whenever I made some statement, it was exaggerated by the party... When I spoke in support of the uniform civil code, the BJD said it was my personal opinion. Not only this, many such things have happened in the past," Mahtab claimed.

The MP said he chose to remain "silent" during the past one-and-half years due to "this attitude" of the BJD.

Asked whether he had drawn the attention of Patnaik, Mahtab said, "I had discussed with the CM and he told me 'sochenge' (I will think over it)." Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the BJD accused Mahtab of hobnobbing with the BJP for some time. "He has quit the BJD and is set to join the BJP with the lure of getting a party ticket and some posts. He had distanced himself from the people since a long time. The party would not have given him ticket this time," BJD general secretary and MLA Pratap Jena told reporters.

Replying to queries about him joining the BJP, the MP said he has been consulting supporters and well-wishers in this regard.

BJP election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said: "Mahtab ji is a very senior leader. If he wants to join our party, we will welcome him." Hitting out at the ruling party, Mahtab also said the BJD has now diverted from its ideology to fight against "corruption and self-aggrandisement".

"My suggestions on improving the functioning of the BJD have fallen on deaf ears. There is a limit to one's patience. I feel I can fight these issues better by dissociating myself from the party," he said.

On the non-formation of a pre-poll alliance between the BJD and BJP, Mahtab quoted expelled BJD leader S R Patnaik, saying, "An unethical and immoral alliance did not take place in Odisha. It's a good sign for democracy." The veteran parliamentarian was awarded the 'Sansad Ratna' for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 for his outstanding performance in Parliament debates.

