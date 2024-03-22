Russia, China veto of UN resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire unsurprising, White House says
Russia's and China's veto on Friday of a U.S.-led resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal was hardly a surprise, White House spokesman John Kirby said.
