DEL67 LDALL KEJRIWAL Excise policy case: Kejriwal moves HC against arrest; says will return soon in message read out by wife New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and a trial court's six-day remand order in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

DEL65 DL-ATISHI-LD ED-BJP AAP dares ED to file case against BJP, alleges it received crores from liquor 'scam' accused New Delhi: The AAP asked the ED on Saturday to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party received crores of rupees from an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam through electoral bonds.

DEL47 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD WIFE I will return soon, says Kejriwal in message read out by wife New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

DEL64 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD BJP Worst kind of politics: BJP on Kejriwal's continuation as CM New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal's continuation as the chief minister of Delhi despite being under arrest, saying it is the most unfortunate moment in the country's political journey and the worst kind of politics.

DEL40 CONG-RAMESH-LD INTERVIEW Cong like well-established company with fluctuating market cap; BJP startup: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh likened his party to a ''well-established company'' whose market capitalisation keeps fluctuating and asserted that it will stage a comeback.

DEL42 RAMESH-INTERVIEW-CONG-SHIFT Generational shift started in Cong in several states, can't write off party: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the much-needed generational shift in the party has already been heralded in several states, making it difficult to write off the grand old party even though many have already penned its obituaries.

DEL63 DL-BHAGWANT MANN LD INTERVIEW Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court for permission to set up his office in prison so that he can run his government from there.By Shweta Sharma CAL13 CBI-LD MOITRA CBI conducts searches at premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Officials New Delhi/Kolkata: CBI teams on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said.

DEL59 DL-AAP-3RDLD OFFICE Atishi claims AAP office in Delhi 'sealed'; police refute charge New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi has been ''sealed'' from all sides, its senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

BOM16 MH-HAZARE-KEJRIWAL Irony that Kejriwal who was part of anti-graft movement arrested in corruption case: Hazare Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday termed as ''ironic'' the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was part of the Jan Lokpal movement, in a corruption case even as he demanded a thorough probe into the matter and punishment for the guilty. DEL50 PB-2NDLD LIQUOR-DEATHS Punjab hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from chief secretary, DGP Chandigarh: The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district has climbed to 20, with six more people succumbing during treatment, officials on Saturday said.

BOM8 ELECTIONS-MH-GADKARI-INTERVIEW Want to keep working for people to bring positive change in their lives: Gadkari Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said he wants to help people even in the smallest possible way and keep working for them to bring about a positive change in their lives.By Charles Salve LEGAL LGD18 DL-HC-LD KEJRIWAL No urgent listing in HC of Kejriwal's plea against arrest in excise policy case New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam but the court is unlikely to grant an urgent hearing.

LGD10 DL-LD COURT-KAVITHA Delhi excise policy case: Court extends ED custody of Kavitha till March 26 New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, till March 26.

FOREIGN FGN42 PM-LD BHUTAN PM Modi concludes fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan; cements bilateral ties Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

FGN50 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD CHINA Jaishankar dismisses China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh as 'ludicrous' Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday dismissed China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ''ludicrous'' and asserted that the frontier state was a ''natural part of India''.

FGN39 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-LD PAKISTAN Pakistan sponsoring terrorism at 'industry level', India 'will not skirt' this problem anymore: Jaishankar Singapore: Underlining that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism almost at an ''industry level'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that the mood in India now is not to overlook terrorists and it ''will not skirt this problem anymore''.

