"Too many questions for AAP leaders, but no answer": Amit Malviya hits back at Kejriwal over remarks read out by wife

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday took a dig at Aam Party over "forces weakening the country" remarks of imprisoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which were read out by his wife Sunita, and said there are "too many questions for AAP leaders, but no answers". In a post on X, Malviya, who is In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, targeted AAP MP Raghav Chadha over Kejriwal's remarks.

"Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says 'There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them'... Agree with her completely. She may want to explain what is AAP MP Raghav Chadha doing with British Labour MP Preet K Gill, who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?" Elections have been announced in India. But Raghav Chadha, Arvind Kejriwal's blue-eyed boy, is in London! Why?" Malviya asked "Why is Chadha in touch with Preet Gill? We learn through media plants that he is in the UK for 'eye surgery'. If so, what happened to the 'transformation' in Delhi's health services? Is the advertised 'Delhi Model' a sham? Why he is getting the eye surgery done abroad and not in a Delhi Govt hospital? Too many questions for AAP leaders, but no answers...," he added.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message by her husband, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises. "There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000? I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. No jail can keep him behind bars for long. Main jald bahar aaounga (I will come out soon) and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said, reading out the message by the Delhi Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, D Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) visited the residence of imprisoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and met his wife and daughter to extend solidarity. "A CPI delegation led by myself visited the residence of imprisoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and met his wife and daughter to extend our solidarities. CPI National Secretaries Dr. Bhalchandra Kango, Rama Krushna Panda and CPI Delhi Secretary Dinesh Chandra Varshaneya accompanied myself in expressing our collective disapproval of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest," he said in a post on the social media platform on X.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a victim of the BJP's politics of abusing central agencies like the ED and CBI for their political interests. These attempts to silence the opposition will be defeated by the people," he added. A Delhi Court on Friday sent Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)