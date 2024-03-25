Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

South Korea's medical professors join protests, reduce hours in practice

Medical professors in South Korea said they will cut back on the hours they spend in practice starting on Monday to support trainee doctors on strike for more than a month over a government plan to boost medical school admissions. "It is clear that increasing medical school admissions will not only ruin medical school education but cause our country's healthcare system to collapse," Kim Chang-soo, the president of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, told reporters.

Russian security failure? Kremlin says no country is immune to terrorism

The Kremlin said on Monday that no country was immune to terrorism when asked if there had been a major failure by security services in preventing Friday's deadly attack on a concert hall, the worst attack inside Russia for two decades. At least 137 people were killed and 182 injured when four men burst into the Crocus City Hall, spraying people with bullets before setting fire to the 6,200-seat hall.

Senegal opposition's Faye leads early presidential election results

Early results in Senegal's presidential election suggest opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye may have clinched an outright majority, though his rival in the ruling coalition said a run-off vote would be needed to determine the winner. Opposition supporters celebrated in the streets of the capital Dakar into the early hours of Monday after local media channels started announcing polling station tallies that put Faye, 44, comfortably ahead of his main rival, Amadou Ba.

North Korea says Japan's Kishida wants to meet Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had conveyed his intention to meet the North Korean leader, state media reported. But Kim said that improving relations between the two countries will depend on whether Japan, which occupied the Korean peninsula from 1910-45, can make practical political decisions.

Detained Binance executive escapes custody in Nigeria, national security adviser says

A Binance executive who had been detained in Nigeria has escaped custody, the president's adviser on national security said on Monday. Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan who is Binance's regional manager for Africa, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, the security adviser's office said in a statement.

US VP Harris hosts Guatemala's Arevalo for White House meeting on migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hosts Guatemala's new liberal president, Bernardo Arevalo, at the White House on Monday to bolster his fledgling government and discuss how to reduce migration from Central America. Harris's meeting, which was first reported by Reuters last week, is designed to underscore U.S. support for the new reform-minded president, whose inauguration was delayed in January by opponents seeking to weaken his authority.

Christie's to open new Hong Kong HQ, sees growing Asian Gen Z interest

Auction house Christie's hopes its new 50,000-sq-ft Asia headquarters that opens in Hong Kong in September will boost sales in 2024 amid increased interest across the region from a new generation of culturally astute millennials and younger. Francis Belin, Christie's Asia-Pacific president, said he is "cautiously optimistic" about sales in the region as they try to engage with clients with the right products, right price and "exciting" events.

Special Report-Destruction, lawlessness and red tape hobble aid as Gazans go hungry

In mid-March, a line of trucks stretched for 3 kilometers along a desert road near a crossing point from Israel into the Gaza Strip. On the same day, another line of trucks, some 1.5 kilometers long, sometimes two or three across, was backed up near a crossing from Egypt into Gaza. The trucks were filled with aid, much of it food, for the more than 2 million Palestinians in the war-ravaged enclave. About 50 kilometers from Gaza, more aid trucks – some 2,400 in total – were sitting idle this month in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, according to an Egyptian Red Crescent official.

US eyes change to military command in Japan as China threat looms, sources say

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree next month to tighter military cooperation, including talks on the biggest potential change to Washington's East Asia command structure in decades, two sources said. Washington will consider appointing a four-star commander to oversee its forces in Japan as a counterpart to the head of a proposed Japanese Self Defense Forces (SDF) headquarters overseeing all of the country's military operations, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the plan.

Macron says intelligence shows Islamic State was behind Russia concert attack

France on Monday joined the United States in saying intelligence indicated Islamic State was responsible for an attack on concert hall outside Moscow that killed 137 people, while Russia continued to suggest that Ukraine was to blame. In the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades, four men burst into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying people with bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic. Alongside the dead, 182 people were wounded.

