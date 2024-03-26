From ED custody, Delhi CM directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to address shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the national capital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

This is the second direction issued by the chief minister from ED custody.

Later in the day, Bharadwaj said a session of Delhi Assembly has been called on Wednesday.

''Tomorrow is the session of Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics and if there is any deficiency, then come up with a complete plan to correct it. So that I can inform the assembly,'' he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Sharing details of the chief minister's order, Bharadwaj told a press conference that healthcare in Delhi has always been Kejriwal's priority. He said Kejriwal believes that even though he has been arrested, people of Delhi should not face any problem in getting free tests and medicines in government hospitals and mohalla clinics. ''Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals. The chief minister is pained to know about it.

''He has issued a direction to me to address the issues. The health department will act immediately to address the issues,'' Bharadwaj said.

He said Kejriwal is concerned that a poor patient should not suffer because of this. ''In Delhi, lakhs of people are fully dependent on free medicines in government hospitals as they cannot afford to buy them. Some people need life-long medicines such as those suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. There are some kidney patients who need dialysis,'' he said. Last week, the AAP national convener, who is in ED's custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, issued directions to Water Minister Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.

At that time, sources had said the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Kejriwal during his custody period. At a meeting of legislators, councillors and office bearers of the AAP on Sunday, it was resolved that Kejriwal will continue to run the government from jail.

