Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

The legal team of losing presidential candidate Anies Baswedan on Wednesday requested the Constitutional Court order an election re-run and disqualify president-elect Prabowo Subianto, alleging state interference to sway the outcome in his favour.

It also called for the judges to order that President Joko Widodo stay neutral, according to the plaintiff's requests in a presentation slide obtained by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)