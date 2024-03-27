"Many 'contradictions' within the Congress party", says BJP

BJP election incharge for Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal took a hit at the Congress on Wednesday and said there are many "contradictions" within the ruling party in the state. "Congress government has many contradictions within it. The rivalry between Karnatka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar groups is less with the BJP and more within their party. The Congress government will itself fall after elections."

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who scripted a thumping win for the Congress in last year's Assembly elections expressed optimistism that his party will win at least 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the upcoming general elections. The Congress leader, who is referred to as DKS has also claimed that JDS-BJP alliance is "not working well" in the state.

In the 2019 general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 26 of the 28 seats in the state. The Congress and JD(S), which were running a coalition government back then and fought the elections together, secured one seat each.

It was a dismal performance for the Congress in the 2019 general election compared to the 9 seats it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, the party under the DKS leadership swept up 135 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023.

Asked about an apparent 'Modi wave' and the reluctuance of Karnataka Congress ministers to fight parliament elections, DKS said "It is not like that. As far as Karnataka is concerned, any wave will not work.The Bharatiya Janata Party is crumbling'. You know how many MPs--almost 10 MPs--could not get tickets. There was a lot of anti-incumbency." "They (the BJP) have changed and shifted the MPs and ministers. So, I think, compared to other parts of the country, the BJP is in very bad shape in Karnataka," claimed Shivakumar.

Shivakumar reiterated his confidence in the people's mandate for the Congress party. Voting for Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

Voting across all seats in Karnataka will be held in the second and third phases of the elections on April 26 and May 7 respectively. (ANI)

