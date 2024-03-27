"AAP used money looted in liquor scam in Goa and Punjab election campaigns," alleges Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged liquor scam in the national capital and said that he looted people and then does not want any investigation against himself. She stated at the Times Now Summit that the Supreme Court has said that there is a Rs 338 crore money trail in the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal skipped 9 summonses issued by the ED.

She alleged, "They (AAP) used money looted in a liquor scam in the Goa and Punjab election campaigns." Further taking jibe at the Delhi CM, she said that he ran away from Banaras. If he had courage, he could have fought against Narendra Modi."

Taking a jibe at Congress, she said that they don't have neta, niti, and niyat (leadership, policy, and intention). "Congress is trying to fool people on the issue of women's empowerment," she added.

Replying to Congress demanding the Social Economic Caste Census (SECC), she questioned, "What is the caste of Rahul Gandhi? While the Prime Minister talks about becoming the 3rd largest economy and to carry out development works, what is Rahul Gandhi talking about? He is offering divisions on the basis of religion, gender, and caste." Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said that he is also asking to fight on caste but BJP wants to contest on the basis of development issues.

When asked about leaders from other parties joining the BJP, she said, "The BJP has over 10 crore karyakartas of our own. Leaders change their parties because they feel that they are not able to fulfill their objectives and work. If some want to come to the BJP influenced by PM Modi, then I think it is their democratic right." She further lashed out at the Congress party, saying, "Congress has dismissed governments 84 times during their. We have not done it even once." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)