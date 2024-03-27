Left Menu

"AAP used money looted in liquor scam in Goa and Punjab election campaigns," alleges Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Time Now Summit lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged liquor scam in the national capital and said that he looted people and then does not want any investigation against himself. She stated that the Supreme Court has said that there is a Rs 338 crore money trail in the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal skipped 9 summonses issued by the ED.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:44 IST
"AAP used money looted in liquor scam in Goa and Punjab election campaigns," alleges Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged liquor scam in the national capital and said that he looted people and then does not want any investigation against himself. She stated at the Times Now Summit that the Supreme Court has said that there is a Rs 338 crore money trail in the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal skipped 9 summonses issued by the ED.

She alleged, "They (AAP) used money looted in a liquor scam in the Goa and Punjab election campaigns." Further taking jibe at the Delhi CM, she said that he ran away from Banaras. If he had courage, he could have fought against Narendra Modi."

Taking a jibe at Congress, she said that they don't have neta, niti, and niyat (leadership, policy, and intention). "Congress is trying to fool people on the issue of women's empowerment," she added.

Replying to Congress demanding the Social Economic Caste Census (SECC), she questioned, "What is the caste of Rahul Gandhi? While the Prime Minister talks about becoming the 3rd largest economy and to carry out development works, what is Rahul Gandhi talking about? He is offering divisions on the basis of religion, gender, and caste." Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said that he is also asking to fight on caste but BJP wants to contest on the basis of development issues.

When asked about leaders from other parties joining the BJP, she said, "The BJP has over 10 crore karyakartas of our own. Leaders change their parties because they feel that they are not able to fulfill their objectives and work. If some want to come to the BJP influenced by PM Modi, then I think it is their democratic right." She further lashed out at the Congress party, saying, "Congress has dismissed governments 84 times during their. We have not done it even once." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024