Disabled voters urged to exercise their right to franchise

Disability rights activist Arman Ali on Wednesday urged all disabled voters to exercise their right to vote. It is imperative to ensure that the facilities announced by the Election Commission for persons with disabilities in the upcoming elections are adhered to so that persons with disabilities (PWD) can cast their votes, Ali said.

He was addressing a consultation of stakeholders for disability advocacy, organised by the NGO Shishu Sarothi, along with the country's leading disability rights body the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

Ali, who is the Executive Director of NCPEDP, expressed satisfaction with the extension of the postal ballot facility, initially introduced in Bihar, which, in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections will enable 82 lakh elderly voters aged 85 and above, as well as 88.4 lakh disabled voters, to cast their votes from home.

''Every disabled voter should exercise their right to vote and ensure their voices are heard,'' he said.

There is an urgent need for large-scale awareness and for all stakeholders to come together to ensure "democracy becomes more inclusive and enables empowerment of disabled people'', he said.

Assam State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sushma Hazarika highlighted government initiatives to ensure accessibility in the participation of persons with disabilities in the upcoming elections.

Joint Secretary at the Election Commission Office Pankaj Chakraborty also told the gathering about the steps taken by the poll panel and stakeholders to enhance accessibility in this election cycle.

He discussed the Saksham app's role in facilitating seamless voting experiences for PWDs.

The app developed by the ECI provides a number of features to help PwDs register to vote, find their polling station, and cast their votes. The stakeholders also highlighted additional concerns, such as queue management, inaccessibility of EVM machines (based on the height of the tabletop), and the crucial role of Booth Level Officers in promptly addressing these issues.

Transportation challenges were also raised, underlining the need for improved accessibility at the polling stations.

Enhancing voter education and awareness programs for persons with disabilities, including sign language interpretation, to empower them with necessary information and resources for active participation in the electoral process were also discussed during the consultation.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the NCPEDP is organising a series of regional consultations titled 'Disabled People in Politics' across India.

