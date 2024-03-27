Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge among star campaigners of Congress in MP

Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been named as star campaigners of the party among 40 others for Madhya Pradesh which will vote in four phases in upcoming general elections.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:48 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge among star campaigners of Congress in MP
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been named as star campaigners of the party among 40 others for Madhya Pradesh which will vote in four phases in upcoming general elections. Polling for the 29 constituencies is scheduled to be held in the first four phases starting April 19.

The Congress is facing the challenge of political relevance in the central state in view of the near wipeout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it could win just one seat- Chhindwara. The party was further decimated in the assembly elections held in November 2023. The names of former MP chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh also figured in the list along with former MP Congress presidents Arun Yadav and Kantilal Bhuria.

Former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, respectively, also figure on the list. The list names eight legislators, including Madhya Pradesh leader of the opposition Umang Singhar. Rajya Sabha members Ashok Singh and Vivek Tankha are also named.

AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh, and MP Congress unit president Jitu Patwari will also hit the campaign trail as star campaigners of Congress.

The Congress has so far declared its candidates for 22 constituencies. The party will contest 28 seats, while the Khajuraho constituency is allotted to the Samajwadi Party under a seat-sharing agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024