Never invited IUML to LDF; won't do so in future as well, says CPI(M)

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:48 IST
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday made it clear that it has never invited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to the party-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and would never do so in the future also.

The IUML is a key partner in the opposition Congress-headed UDF in the southern state.

Addressing a press meet here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said they had never invited the IUML to its fold.

''We have never invited ..will not invite in the future as well. Why should we invite the League?'' he asked while replying to a question in this regard.

The veteran leader said the CPI(M) was a party which was ready to join hands with anyone with regard to various developments like CAA, Uniform Civil Code and others at the national level.

''The IUML has not been invited (to the LDF) now or then...and we have no plans to invite them in future also,'' Govindan added.

The Left leader's statement assumed significance as the recent invitation extended to the IUML by the CPI(M) for taking part in its seminars on the hotly debated Uniform Civil Code and CAA had triggered a widespread political debate in the state.

The IUML had rejected the CPI(M)'s overtures, saying no one can move forward on the issue by sidelining the Congress party.

