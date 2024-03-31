I-T notice to Cong on orders of Central govt after BJP's electoral bonds scam bust: Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday dubbed the fresh notice from the income tax department for payment of Rs 1,823 crore a bid for extortion and an act of revenge by the Central government after the BJP's electoral bonds ''scam'' was exposed.

''The Income Tax notice was issued on the orders of the Central government. Why didn't the I-T department serve a notice to the BJP?'' Gaikwad questioned while speaking to reporters.

She alleged the BJP-led ''dictatorial regime'' was making a last-ditch attempt to weaken the Congress financially sensing imminent defeat in elections. ''After freezing all bank accounts of the Congress party, the I-T department has sent a notice of Rs 1,823 crore,'' the Congress MLA said. She said ahead of the poll code, the I-T department froze 11 bank accounts of the Congress and took out Rs 135 crore directly. ''Another notice of Rs 1,823 crore was served after the election schedule was announced,'' she added. ''All this has been done out of revenge after the BJP's electoral bonds scam was exposed,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Gaikwad wondered why no notice had been issued to BJP by the Income Tax department. ''Elections must be conducted in a free and fair atmosphere. The situation is conducive for a power change,'' she added.

