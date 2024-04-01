Turkish opposition declares victory in Istanbul vote
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 01-04-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 02:19 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Ekrem Imamoglu, incumbent mayor of Istanbul and the candidate from Turkey's main opposition CHP, declared victory in mayoral elections in the country's largest city on Sunday night.
Imamoglu said he was leading the local vote by more than 1 million votes after 96% of ballots were opened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Ekrem Imamoglu
- Imamoglu
- Istanbul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey takes measure against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Science News Roundup: Collision with NASA spacecraft altered shape of asteroid Dimorphos; Ancient humans had piercings just like us, archaeologists in Turkey find and more
Ancient humans had piercings just like us, archaeologists in Turkey find