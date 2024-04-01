Owaisi should also visit families of those 'killed' by Mukhtar Ansari, says BJP MLA Raja Singh

Taking exception to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi visiting the home of Mukhtar Ansari and expressing condolences over the death of the gangster-politician, BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Monday said the Hyderabad MP should also visit the family members of those who were allegedly killed by Ansari.

In a video release, Singh said Owaisi and other leaders who condoled the demise of Ansari should understand the pain of the family members of those who were allegedly killed by the gangster-politician.

Is it correct for the leaders to stand in support of such a person, he asked.

''Asaduddin Owaisi going to his residence and expressing condolence, is it correct? People should think about it,'' Singh, MLA from Goshamahal here, said.

Owaisi visited the Ghazipur home of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

The Hyderabad MP visited Ansari's house late on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)