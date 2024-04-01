"Reprimand China on such ludicrous actions": Congress president Kharge urges govt on renaming of areas in Arunachal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the renaming of several areas in Arunachal Pradesh by China on Monday and urged the Centre to reprimand the actions of China while calling Beijing's action "ludicrous". Citing a media report that mentioned China's renaming of several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress chief Kharge said that when China resorts to such provocation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to seek refuge by creating a false narrative on Katchatheevu.

"When China resorts to provocation, PM Modi attempts to seek refuge by a false narrative on Katchatheevu! Even after at least 19 rounds of bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, PM Modi has not been able to use any diplomatic influence on China to stop this absurdity of 'renaming' Indian territories. The reason is simple," Kharge said. "Post Doklam and Galwan, and after the Chinese occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territories in Ladakh, multiple transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, PM Modi conveniently handed over CLEAN CHIT to China!," he added.

Kharge further alleged that Prime Minister Modi has given a free pass to the Chinese and called his remarks on the issue of 'Katchatheevu' a mere "diversion". "No amount of DIVERSION can change the fact that PM Modi gave a free pass to the Chinese after 20 Indian soldiers made supreme sacrifice in Galwan! China has been a habitual offender, claiming territories and renaming areas of different countries. We, the people of India, are together in condemning these preposterous actions of China. The least the Modi government can do is strongly condemn and reprimand China for these daily ludicrous actions and statements," he said.

The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island is in the limelight ahead of polling in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha polls on April 19, with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue. PM Modi on Monday targeted the Congress party and DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue. He said that Congress "callously" gave away the island. He also alleged the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did "nothing" to safeguard the state's interests.

"Eye-opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress! Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," PM Modi said in a post on X on Sunday, referring to a media report. (ANI)

