Britain condemns Ecuador's raid on Mexican embassy
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 04:26 IST
Britain on Sunday condemned Ecuador's incursion into the Mexican embassy in Quito two days ago, according to a foreign office statement.
Ecuadorean authorities arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas on Friday evening, seizing him from the Mexican embassy and prompting Mexico to suspend bilateral relations.
