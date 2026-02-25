Left Menu

Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

Britain unveiled a comprehensive support package for Ukraine, marking the four-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. This includes emergency energy assistance, humanitarian aid, pilot training, and funds for war crimes accountability. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper play key roles in coordinating support efforts.

25-02-2026
In a significant diplomatic and financial gesture, Britain has announced a new package of military, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance for Ukraine. This move comes as Ukraine marks four years since Russia's invasion. The support aims to bolster Ukraine's resilience and aid in its ongoing struggle.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a crucial call with the Coalition of the Willing, a group of allied nations committed to supporting Ukraine. Additionally, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper will be present at commemorations held in Kyiv, underscoring Britain's commitment to Ukraine's cause.

The package includes £20 million for emergency energy repairs, £5.7 million in humanitarian aid for frontline communities, pilot training for Ukrainian helicopter instructors, and £5 million to support justice efforts for victims of alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

