Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

In a significant diplomatic and financial gesture, Britain has announced a new package of military, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance for Ukraine. This move comes as Ukraine marks four years since Russia's invasion. The support aims to bolster Ukraine's resilience and aid in its ongoing struggle.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a crucial call with the Coalition of the Willing, a group of allied nations committed to supporting Ukraine. Additionally, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper will be present at commemorations held in Kyiv, underscoring Britain's commitment to Ukraine's cause.

The package includes £20 million for emergency energy repairs, £5.7 million in humanitarian aid for frontline communities, pilot training for Ukrainian helicopter instructors, and £5 million to support justice efforts for victims of alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)