Madhya Pradesh: "His presence will give new energy...," says CM Mohan Yadav ahead of PM's campaign in the state

After kick-starting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the state again on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that PM Modi's presence in the election campaign would give new energy to the people.

Recently, PM Modi held a roadshow in Jabalpur on Sunday as part of the party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and people in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road. Speaking to ANI on the PM's visit to the state for the second time in a week, CM Yadav said, "It is our good fortune that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Balaghat in our state. His presence in the election campaign will give a new energy to the state. The way the entire country and the state have become Modi-May, Madhya Pradesh will also start its campaign with great enthusiasm in the same way. People's blessings are visible and PM Modi will get it."

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Hindu New Year or Vikram Samvat. This year April 9 marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2081. PM Modi will address a public gathering during his visit to Balaghat.

In Balaghat, BJP nominee Bharti Pardhi is contesting against Congress's Samrat Saraswat. The election will be held here in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats in the state. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

